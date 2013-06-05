Microsoft Announces 7- and 8-inch Windows 8 Tablets Will Get Office for Free

TAIPEI, TAIWAN -- Windows tablet users looking for Office won't have to spend extra cash to get Microsoft's productivity suite; if they're willing to work on a smaller screen. Today Microsoft announced that 7- and 8-inch devices running Windows 8 and Windows RT will get Office for free of charge. This means any smaller-size slate running on an x86 chip will have access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and OneNote without additional cost.

Devices running on Windows RT will also get Microsoft's Outlook 2013 RT email service for free after updating to Windows 8.1. Microsoft seemed to place an emphasis on smaller-size slates during its Computex 2013 keynote, seeing as the company briefly showcased Lenovo's new Mix 8 tablet onstage without providing further details.