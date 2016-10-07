What Will Surface at Microsoft's Oct. 26 Event?

If you've been hoping for new announcements about Microsoft's Surface Line of products and Windows 10, your wait's about to come to an end. Microsoft will host a hardware event in New York on October 26.

A number of leaked images suggest that a Surface desktop is in the cards, but what about a new Surface? The Verge's sources suggest that those notebooks will stick around as they are, and that Microsoft will show off laptops from other vendors. What you're likely to see, however, is news about the next big update to Windows 10. "Please join us to see what's next for Windows 10," the invite reads. Well, that clears that up.

And if you're expecting a Surface Phone, well, I'm sorry. Mary Jo Foley at ZDNet has sources on record saying that if a phone shows up, it won't be until late 2017 or even 2018.

Additionally, we're expecting a bit of gaming news for Windows 10, though we don't expect to see anything about Xbox One Scorpio for awhile.

