Microsoft Extends MacBook Trade Offer to Nov. 23

Microsoft's giving you a bit more time to reconsider your old MacBook. The company is extending through Nov. 23 its offer to buy MacBooks when customers pick up a Surface Pro or Surface Book.
U.S. customers can part with their MacBook Pro or Air when they buy either Surface in a Microsoft Store. This extension comes following the announcement and release of an upgraded Surface Book with Performance Base as well as the divisive new MacBook Pros, which exclusively feature USB Type-C ports and no SD card slot.
Our reviews of both the new Surface Book and new MacBook Pro were both largely positive, although the two machines present largely different visions of the future of personal computing.
Mac to PC Guide: How to Make the Switch
- Create a Microsoft Account
- Set Up and Use iCloud on Windows
- Format a Hard Drive For Both Windows and Mac
- Move Your Mac files to a Windows PC
- Convert Mac-Specific Files To Work on Windows 10
- Authorize Your New PC with Your iTunes Account
- How to Import iPhone Photos to Windows 10
- A Guide to Windows 10 Touchpad Gestures for Mac Users
- A Mac User’s Guide to Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcuts
- Sign Into Facebook and Twitter in Windows 10
- Set Up iCloud Email and Calendars on Windows 10
- How to Force Quit in Windows 10
- How to Install Apps in Windows 10
- Make Desktop Shortcuts in Windows 10
- Snap 4 Windows at Once in Windows 10
- How to Use Cortana in Windows 10: Tips and How-Tos
- Install QuickTime on Windows 10