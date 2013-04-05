M-Edge Releases First HTC First Cases

The Facebook "Phone" is finally becoming a reality, thanks to Facebook, HTC and AT&T. Facebook devotees have no doubt already pre-ordered the $99 HTC First, which is the first smartphone to come with Facebook Home pre-loaded. And while the colorful AT&T-exclusive handset looks pretty sleek all by itself, you will want to protech your investment. M-Edge is all over it, with its newly announced case line custom fit for the HTC First.

Although this certainly won't be the first case-maker to release a line for the Facebook phone, M-Edge is among the first. The Echo Case will be priced between $35 and $50. This dual-layered shell offers a hard exterior and soft interior to absorb shocks and drops. With a raised bezel to keep your screen safe, the Echo Case is thin enough to easily stash in your pocket. The Echo Case will go on sale April 23rd.

"Cases that offer protection are a given, but we offer more than that," said M-Edge CES Patrick Mish. "We’re about superior design, unconventional materials, jaw-dropping style, and attitude.”

The HTC First and Facebook Home, the Android overlay that can turn other phones into Facebook Phones, will both become available on April 12th. Facebook Home will first be available for download to the HTC One, HTC One X, Samsung Galaxy S III, Samsung Galaxy S4 and Samsung Galaxy Note II.