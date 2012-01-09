Look Out, Kindle Fire: 7-inch Asus Eee Pad MeMO 370T Coming with Tegra 3 for $249

The Kindle Fire had better watch its back. Asus just announced at the Nvidia press conference at CES 2012 that its 7-inch Eee Pad MeMO 370T Android tablet will have an Nvidia's Tegra 3 processor under the hood. At just $249, the price will be just $50 more than the Fire, which means you'll get quad-core power for a very aggressive price.

During its press conference Nvidia showed off multiple apps that take advantage of Tegra 3, including Snapseed for photo editing and Shadowgun for console-like, first-person shooter action. All of this will be available inside the 7-inch Asus Eee Pad MeMO.

It's tablets like this that will put more pressure not only on the Fire but the iPad. That's good news for consumers as far as we're concerned.