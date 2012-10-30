LG's $99 Spectrum 2 for Verizon: Wireless Charging, 4.7-inch HD Screen

Verizon's new LG Spectrum 2 smartphone leans on an arsenal of technologies that you won't find in the iPhone 5 in order to create a completely wire-free mobile experience. Available for $99 after a $50 mail-in rebate, LG kicks things off with a battery cover that supports wireless charging, though you'll need to snag a separate charging pad.

Connecting to other devices sans-cable is handled by the handset's SmartShare wireless DLNA capabilities, while connecting with friends is as easy as tapping your phone to theirs; the Spectrum 2's NFC chip allows you to share contacts, maps and websites with a single bump. LG even tosses TecTile-like programmable NFC Tag+ stickers into the Spectrum 2's box.

Beyond the wire-free features lies a well-equipped, mid-range smartphone. The 4G LTE-powered LG Spectrum 2 sports a 1.5GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and powering a 4.7-inch 1280 x 720 IPS display coated with a protective layer of Gorilla Glass. The 1.3-megapixel front-facing camera's good for video chatting, while the 8-MP rear shooter can capture 1080p HD video. A micro-SD card slot helps if you want to expand past the 16GB of onboard storage.

The phone runs on Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and includes the same screen-scribbling Quick Memo app found on the flagship LG Optimus G.

The LG Spectrum 2 is already available on the Verizon Wireless website and should start popping up in stores soon.