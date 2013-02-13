LG Optimus G Pro Finally Shows Its 5.5-inch Curved Face

Information about LG's forthcoming Optimus G Pro has been trickling out for a while and, luckily for us, the company has finally decided to give us a look at their latest creation. Take a look at that 5.5-inch 1080 HD display, for starters. It features curved glass which gives everything a 2.5D effect according to LG. The phone comes in black or white and has the same digitized pattern on the back as the LG Nexus 4.

The company didn't release the full specs yet, but its Korean press release does mention that the Optimus G Pro uses a quad-core processor, which is most likely the 1.7-GHz Snapdragon processor that was leaked last week. The processor will most likely be paired with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot.

While this is technically the Korean version of the LG Optimus G Pro, it is a good indication of what we can expect when it arrives on our shores. A release date has not be set yet for anywhere in the world, but hopefully, we'll get a closer look at it at Mobile World Congress.

via Engadget