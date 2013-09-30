LG Optimus F6 Hits MetroPCS for $199

After joining T-Mobile’s network earlier this month, the LG Optimus F6 will now be part of MetroPCS’ smartphone lineup as well. The contract-free smartphone carrier is offering the device for $199 with unlimited data starting today, which is cheaper than its big-four competitor.

MetroPCS brags that its unlimited data, talk and text plan starts as low as $40, but while that may sound surprisingly cheap -- there’s a catch. The $40 plan will only get you 4G speeds for the first 500MB of data you use per month. After that, MetroPCS says “speeds will be reduced for the rest of the monthly plan cycle.” The similar $50 plan gives you 4G network speeds for your first 2.5GB of data, while the most expensive $60 plan lets you use 4G speeds for the entire month.

T-Mobile, comparatively, sells the F6 for $9.99 down with 24 monthly payments of $10, or $289.99 for the full retail price. The “un-carrier’s” unlimited plan starts at $70 per month, but you’re guaranteed high-speed data for the entire month. This is still $10 more than MetroPCS charges, but T-Mobile’s plan also includes 2.5GB of mobile hotspot usage.

The budget-oriented F6 comes with Android 4.1.2 out of the box and runs on a 1.2-GHz Qualcomm dual-core processor with 1GB of RAM. The phone features a 960 x 540-pixel qHD display, a 5-megapixel rear camera and 1.3-megapixel front shooter. In our review, we praised the F6 for its large and bright display, but criticized its low resolution. While we found LG's exclusive features to be useful, we wish the F6 came equipped with a stylus to take advantage of its Quick Memo and VuTalk.