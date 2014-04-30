LG G3 Likely Coming May 27 with QHD Display

LG's much anticipated G3 smartphone could make its worldwide debut as soon as next month. LG has sent out invitations to a media event scheduled for May 27 that will take place in London with simultaneous events happening in New York and San Francisco.

The follow-up to the LG G2, the G3 is expected to come sporting a QHD display with a 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution. That would make the handset's screen the sharpest in the world. By comparison, most of today's flagship phones include 1920 x 1080 resolution displays.

Beyond its rumored high definition screen, the LG G3 is still very much a mystery. Various reports point to the handset coming with one of LG's own octa-core Odin processors, while other rumors say the phone could include a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chip. If so, that would be a step down from the Snapdragon 801 CPU found in Samsung's Galaxy S5 and HTC's One M8.

Even the phone's camera is unknown, though we expect to see something similar to the 13-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilization that LG included on its G Pro 2. Of course, we also expect the G3 to include LG's now ubiquitous Rear Key combination volume rocker and power button.

We'll also surely see some form of LG's Knock Code screen unlock functionality, which lets you unlock the screen using one of up to 80,000 code combinations.

We'll be on the ground in New York checking out exactly what LG has up its sleeve, so stay tuned.