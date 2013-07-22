LG G2 Teaser Video Says 'You Are Perfect'

Ahead of the Aug. 7 launch of its G2 phone, LG has released a new ad campaign with the tagline, "Learning From You." The smartphone-maker released a new video today teasing the LG G2 launch event that was a minute and a half worth of statistics about life, like the number of tears you cry (3,000) and the number of times you dream (104,000).

The video, titled, "LG G Next: Teaser," ends with the line, "To me, you are perfect," making us wonder if that means your phone will love you just the way you are. The end of the video also briefly reveals a black round-edged device, on which you can clearly see a rear camera with up and down arrows above and below it.

The phone, likely to be the successor to its 2012 flagship Optimus G, is rumored to be powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and feature back-mounted volume controls, 2GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel camera.

The campaign's theme is suspiciously reminiscent of Motorola's design-it-yourself pitch for its Moto X phone, which is set to launch on Aug. 1. How exactly the phone will learn from or be inspired by the user has not been revealed. However, the interactive site provides some clues in the form of several quotes: "I realized I'm not ugly, I simply own the worst smartphone with the worst camera" and "Smartphone [sic] should have a new type of identifier, really"