LG G Pad II Gets Full HD Display

IFA, the Berlin tech expo, doesn't open until September 4, but LG could wait to announce what it will be showing off. The new LG G Pad II is a 10.1-inch Android tablet that improves upon the original version by upping specs in nearly every way. No prices have been revealed yet.

The display in the G Pad II gets a major boost: it now features a 1920 x 1200-pixel resolution, up from the original version's 1280 x 800-pixel screen. On a 10.1-inch tablet, the higher resolution makes all the difference when you're streaming movies and watching videos.

LG bumped up the processor's power as well. The G Pad II is powered by a 2.26-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, which is a big improvement from the 1.2-GHz quad-core ARM Cortex A-7 CPU in the original. The new tablet also features 2GB of RAM, up from the original's 1GB, and 16GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card.

The rear camera on the G Pad II remains the same 5-megapixel shoot as the first tablet, but the front-facing camera is now 2MP. The one feature we would have preferred to have enlarged is the battery. Instead, LG is adding a 7,300-mAh battery, rather than the 8,000-mAh model in the original. The first G Pad stunned us in our testing with its longer than 13 hours of endurance, so we're interested to test the G Pad II to see how this slightly smaller battery affects its longevity.

The LG G Pad II will be formally unveiled at IFA in Berlin in September, and then will be available in North America, Europe and Asia. It will be available in both LTE and Wi-Fi only models, but no prices have been released yet. We will have boots on the ground at IFA, so stay tuned to Laptop Mag for all the latest updates come early September.