Lenovo Vibe Z Takes on Samsung with 5.5-inch Phablet

Lenovo is kicking off 2014 with a seriously powerful phablet. Meet the Vibe Z, a 5.5-inch Android device with a 1080p display, a Snapdragon 800 processor and a 13-MP camera that's optimized for low-light shots. The handset, making its debut at CES 2014, packs all of these flagship specs in a design that's thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Note 3.

Up front, the Vibe Z sports a 1920 x 1080 resolution 5.5-inch IPS screen. Using Lenovo’s 20/20 Vision technology, the Vibe Z’s display offers an impressive pixel density of 400 pixels per inch. Inside the handset gets a 2.2-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

MORE: Top 10 Smartphones

Around back is a 13-megapixel camera with a f1.8 aperture lens for capturing low-light photos. Above the phone’s display is a 5-MP camera with an 84-degree lens that Lenovo says will help users shoot wide photos. Lenovo has also loaded the Vibe Z with its Super Camera and Gallery apps, which provide users with a multitude of photo editing and shooting settings, including a .gif creator, color and lens effects, and an eraser mode.

Measuring 0.31 inches thick and weighing 5.2 ounces, the Lenovo Vibe Z is slim and light for a phablet. Samsung’s 5.7-inch Galaxy Note 3 measures 0.33 inches thick and weighs 5.9 ounces. LG’s 5.2-inch G2, on the other hand, measures 0.35 inches thick and but is slightly lighter than the Vibe Z at 5.04 ounces.

The Vibe Z will launch in February in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the Philippines for $549. There’s no word on whether the handset will make its way to the U.S.

In addition to the Vibe Z, Lenovo has also unveiled three mid-range and budget-friendly handsets, including the 5-inch A859, the 6-inch S930 and the 4.7-inch S650. The A859 includes a 1280 x 720 display, 1.3-GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Cameras include an 8-MP rear and 1.6-MP front shooter. The S930 and S650 pack the same internal specs and cameras as the A859.

The A859 starts at $219, while the S930 and S650 start at $319 and $229, respectively. All three handsets are available immediately in countries where Lenovo smartphones are sold. Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions of Lenovo's latest smartphones live from CES when the show kicks off.