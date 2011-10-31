Lenovo ThinkPad Tablet Wins 2011 Tablet World Series

The votes have been counted and we have a winner in the 2011 Tablet World Series. Lenovo's ThinkPad Tablet takes the crown with a commanding 63 percent of the vote to the Sony Tablet S's 37 percent share.

With strong features like a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass display, support for enterprise-level security software / encryption, and an optional active stylus, the ThinkPad Tablet simply dominated the game this weekend. Users were undoubtedly also attracted by the ThinkPad Tablet's productivity-centric software, including its note-taking app and file manager. Full-size USB ports and SD card slots also helped the ThinkPad tablet's case.

Could the ThinkPad Tablet's win herald a new appreciation for productivity and for pen-based input? We'll just have to see.