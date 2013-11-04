Lenovo Miix2 Wins Tablet World Series 2013

Thanks to your votes, the Lenovo Miix2 is the official winner of the third-annual Tablet World Series 2013. Lenovo's 8-inch Windows 8.1 slate brought home 75.86 percent of the vote, soundly beating Google's Nexus 7.

This is the second year in a row that a Windows tablet has taken home the gold, as the Microsoft Surface tablet won last year's competition. Its road to the finish line saw the Miix2 take down the iPad Mini with Retina Display as well as the Microsoft Surface Pro 2.

The Miix2 offers an affordable $299 price tag, and comes with Office 2013 included for free. It weighs just 12.3 ounces and measures 8.48 x 5.18 x 0.33 inches. Under the hood a powerful Intel Bay Trail-T Quad-Core processor and integrated HD graphics with 2GB of RAM keep things humming along. And with 128GB of eMMC storage, there's plenty of space for all your productivty needs. We are eager to test Lenovo's claim of 7 hours of battery life. Stay tuned for our full review.