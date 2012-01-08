Lenovo IdeaTab S2 10 Tablet Hands-On: 20 Hours of Power, Comfy Keyboard Dock

LAS VEGAS -- The Eee Pad Transformer Prime has some competition. We just spent some hands-on time with the IdeaTab S2 10 tablet at CES 2012, which snaps into a keyboard dock with ease. Combined with the dock, the S2 10 promises up to 20 hours of battery life, which beats the pants off your typical laptop and would run circles around the Prime.

While the Prime sports a quad-core Tegra 3 processor, the IdeaTab S2 10 has a 1.5-GHz dual-core Qualcomm 8x60A/8960 CPU. So it would seem Asus has the performance advantage between these two devices. However, the S2 10 is just 1.1 pounds, which would make it the lightest 10-inch tablet yet. The S2 10 also has a 5-MP rear camera, 1.3-MP front camera, micro HDMI out, and a micro SD card slot.

During our hands-on time with the S2 10, we were impressed with the display's wide viewing angles. In addition, the keyboard had a fair amount of travel. When put together, the dock and tablet felt a bit bulky, but that's the price you pay for extra versatility.

Lenovo couldn't confirm pricing but told us that it might start at $399 and likely go up to $549 with the keyboard dock when it goes on sale in the second quarter.