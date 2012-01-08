Lenovo Debuts 12 Notebooks, Including 2 Ultrabooks Ahead of CES

Lenovo's ever-expanding catalogue of notebooks just got a lot bigger today with the introduction of 12 new IdeaPads and two Ultrabooks. Both the 13-inch IdeaPad U310 and 14-inch IdeaPad U410 are available in UltraBook or "ultra" notebook versions and feature Intel's Core family of processors. The 13.1 x 8.9 x 0.7-inch U310 weighs in at 3.74 pounds and can be equipped with up to a 500GB hard drive the ultra notebook version or 32GB SSD for the UltraBook version. Both versions of the U310 sport Intel's GMA HD 3000 integrated graphics chip and up to 4GB of RAM.

Weighing 4.18 pounds and measuring 13.5 x 9.3 x 0.8 inches, the U410 offers up to 4GB of RAM and packs Nvidia's GeForce 610M graphics chip with 1GB of RAM. the UltraBook version features a 32GB SSD, while the ultra notebook version can be equipped with up to a 1TB hard drive. Lenovo says both the U310 and U410 offer up to 8 hours of battery life, and include the company's RapidBoot technology Both units are available in a variety of colors including Cherry Blossom and Spearmint.

In addition to the Ultrabooks, Lenovo has also introduced its new S200 and S206 mini laptops. Both units sport 11.6-inch displays, measure 11.8 x 7.6 x 0.8 inches, and weigh 2.8 pounds. The s200 includes a dual-core Intel Atom N2800 processor and can be equipped with up to a 500GB hard drive or a 32GB SDD and up to 2GB of RAM. The S200 also comes with an optional WiMAX receiver for on-the-go web access.

The S206 offers a dual-core AMD C60 processor, up to 2GB of RAM, and an up to 500GB hard drive. Both units offer up to 4 hours of battery life and are available in Cotton-candy Pink, Crimson Red, Electric Blue, Graphite Grey, and Pearl White.

For media mavens, Lenovo has also announced its 14-inch Y480 and 15-inch Y580 notebooks. Both notebooks are powered by Intel's Core series processors and can be equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space available. The Y480 and Y580 also include integrated Blu-ray drives and two 1.5W JBL speakers. The 13.5 x 9.4 x 1.3-inch Y480 weighs 4.9 pounds and is available with Nvidia's GeForce GT 650M graphics chip. The Y580, which weighs 5.9 pounds and measures 15.1 x 10 x 1.4, can be equipped with Nvidia's GeForce GTX graphics chip with 2GB of RAM and DirectX 11 support. The Y580 is also available with an optional TV tuner and WiDi support.

Other notebooks making their big debut include the 13-inch IdeaPad Z380, the 14-inch IdeaPad Z480, and the 51.6-inch Z580. The Z380 measures12.9 x 8.7 x 1.2 inches and weighs 4.6 pounds, while the Z480 measures 13.4 x 9.1 x 1.3 inches and weighs 5.1 pounds. The Z580 measures 14.8 x 9.8 x 1.3 inches and weighs 5.7 pounds. Each notebook comes with an Intel Core i7 series processor, up to an Nvidia GeForce GT640M graphics chip with 2GB of RAM, up to 8GB of system memory and an up to 1TB hard drive.

For those looking for a more affordable notebook, Lenovo has also debuted the 14-inch G480, 15.6-inch G580, and 17.3-inch G780. The G480 measures 14.8 x 9.1 x 1.3 inches and weighs 4.9 pounds, the G580 measures 14.8 x 13.6 x 1.4 inches and weighs 5.7 pounds, while the G780 measures 16.3 x 10.7 x 1.8 inches and weighs 6.6 pounds.

Each of the G series notebooks are available with up to a dual-core Intel Core i7 series processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB hard drive. Graphics chips options include up to a 2GB Nvidia GeForce GT630M and support Microsoft's DirectX 11.