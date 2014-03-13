LeBron James Tweets Samsung Phone Fail, Then Deletes It

King James may rule the basketball world, but he's just as susceptible to Android bugs as the rest of us. Samsung had to wince when their highly paid spokesperson tweeted out the following yesterday to his 12 million followers: "My phone just erased everything it had in it and rebooted. One of the sickest feelings I've ever had in my life!!!"

Lebron James deleted the tweet not long after, but not before it was retweeted hundreds of times. James has been promoting the Galaxy Note 3 phablet in several high-profile commercials for Samsung, which last year spent a reported $14 billion in marketing.

This is just the latest endorsement-related gaffe for Samsung. Despite the selfie-seen-round-the-world posted by Ellen Degeneres during the Oscars with her Galaxy Note 3, she was tweeting backstage using her iPhone.

The good news is that LeBron got his data back, according to a later tweet that said: "Close call. Wheew! Got all my info back. Gamer! Lol" Somehow we don't think Samsung is laughing.

We're not sure whether James' Galaxy came to its senses on its own, or whether a team of Samsung specialists swooped in like a Geek Squad SWAT team, but there are some tools you can use to back up your own data. Helium Premium is a $4.99 app that lets you schedule backups to the cloud, whether its Google Drive, Dropbox or Box.

Another popular option is G Cloud Backup, which is free to download and includes 1GB of cloud storage space. You can back up more than one device to a single account but you can also pay for more space (up to $32 per year). The app even lets you earn up to 8GB just by tweeting about the service. Maybe they should sign up King James.