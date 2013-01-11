Leaked Promo Pics Reportedly Show BlackBerry Z10, BBM Video Chat

BlackBerry 10's hitting the streets in all its newfound touchscreen glory in just 19 days, and despite RIM's tight-lipped stance surrounding the upcoming hardware, leaked images have been hitting the web left and right. Today, RapidBerry.net published a slew of pictures purporting to be retail photos of the finger-friendly BlackBerry Z10 handset.

The site claims to have found the highly detailed images while digging through the BlackBerry 10 Dev Alpha OS update released yesterday. If true, that means the pictures came directly from the horse's mouth: RIM.

As clean as the images are, they don't really show much aside from black and white color options. RapidBerry also found the image below, which seems to indicate video chat functionality is indeed coming to BlackBerry Messenger when BB10 hits—again, assuming the images are authentic.

In an interview with Fierce Wireless this week, RIM CMO Frank Boulben said that the beleaguered company plans to release six new handsets throughout 2013, starting with both a touchscreen handset and a QWERTY-packing handset scheduled to be unveiled at the big BB10 launch event. Boulben went on to say that the platform will carry at least 70,000 apps at launch.

It looks as though BlackBerry 10 will enjoy fairly widespread support from carriers, as well. ZDNet recently announced that Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile all plan to carry RIM's latest and (hopefully) greatest phones once they're officially released.

For now, however, we'll have to make do with these leaked pictures. Head over to RapidBerry.net to see a lot more, as well as a brief video that allegedly shows a mockup of BBM's video chat feature in action.

Via Engadget