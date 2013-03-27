Land Rover Takes Tech Off-Roading With 2014 Range Rover Sport

New York is the largest market for Land Rover's Range Rover line of luxury SUVs, so what better place than the New York International Auto Show to debut its latest model, the 2014 Range Rover Sport? And for its newest vehicle, Land Rover is giving drivers more techno goodies than ever before.

The big news here is that the latest Ranger Rover Sport is made of an all-aluminum construction, resulting in an impressive 800-pound weight loss. Add that to your choice of a 340-horsepower supercharged V6 engine or a 510-horsepower supercharged V8, and you've got a luxury SUV that jets down the road faster than some sports cars.

On the tech side of things, the Range Rover Sport is available with an infotainment system with an 8-inch touch-screen display in the center console and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The infotainment system offers users smartphone and iPod connectivity via Bluetooth and USB.

A CD/DVD player below an 8-inch display provides drivers with the ability to stream video to two available rear-seat displays. And what about when your backseat passengers want to watch different videos? No problem. The Ranger Rover Sport can play different videos on both displays at the same time. You can even connect a game console to the rear passenger displays via available RCA ports.

Beyond its smartphone connectivity and video functionality, the Range Rover Sport's infotainment system offers navigation, smartphone connectivity and more. Land Rover has also equipped the Sport with five exterior cameras that provide drivers with a nearly 360-degree view of their vehicle's surroundings. The automaker has also included a Junction View camera that streams live video from the Sport's left and right front-corner cameras for use near blind corners.