Koubachi Sensor Works with iOS App to Keep Your Plant Alive

Is there room for a plant-themed app at a show known for its business and IT bent? Sure there is--there are 24-plus halls here at CeBIT, after all. Koubachi adds a little bit of green thumb to the show floor with its sensor for plants. You simply place it near your plant of choice, download the app (iOS only now; Android coming by this summer) and connect it to Wi-Fi, and the sensor will send you alerts when temperature, light, soil and other conditions are less than optimal.

The Koubachi sensor is selling for 109. If you have some really expensive greenery--or just can't seem to keep anything alive--it might be the gadget for you. Our video hands-on gives you a closer look.