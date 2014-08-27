Kobo Aura H20 E-Reader Is Bathtub Ready

What book-lover hasn't at least thought about bringing their e-reader into the bath, shower or even the pool? How many have ruined ereaders this way? But bathtub reading isn't a problem with the new $180 Kobo Aura H20, a waterproof E Ink e-reader that can survive being dunked in more than 3 feet (1 meter) of water for 30 minutes, assuming its port cover is closed.

The Kobo Aura H20 is available for limited pre-order today (August 27). It goes on sale October 1 in stores and online in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy and Spain. In addition to being waterproof, the Kobo Aura H20 will have a black casing, an anti-glare display and a dust-proof design, making it perfect beach-reading material.

The Kobo Aura H20 will also boast a 6.8-inch touch screen and a resolution of 265 dpi (dots per inch), the highest E Ink resolution currently available. Kobo says it will be slimmer and lighter than its flagship Kobo Aura HD e-reader. Inside, the device sports a 1-GHz CPU and 4GB of onboard storage. A microSD card slot enables up to 32GB of additional space. Kobo claims the device will get up to two months of battery life, which is in keeping with the category averages for E Ink e-readers.

This is far from the company's only e-reader. Other offerings include the Kobo Touch, Kobo Mini, Kobo Glo, Kobo Aura, Kobo Aura HD, Kobo Arc, Kobo Arc 7, Kobo Arc 7HD and Kobo Arc 10HD. The Kobo catalog includes more than 4 million e-books, magazines and newspapers. The library boasts bestselling authors like Dan Brown, Margaret Atwood, Jodi Picoult, Khaled Hosseini, John Grisham, Nora Roberts and Gillian Flynn. Plus, all Kobo e-readers build in the Reading Life feature, which tracks your reading stats (how long you read, how fast you read, how much you read, etc) and offers you badges for accomplishments.

We'll know more when we see it for ourselves, but from its waterproof design to its top-notch specs, the Kobo Aura H20 looks like a damp fine e-reader both in the water and out.