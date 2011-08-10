Kno Announces Digital Textbook App for Facebook

Having to dole out a small fortune on textbooks and then lug them around has been a rite of passage for college students for years. But just because previous generations had to deal with high prices and scoliosis doesn't mean you should have to. To that end, Kno, the company that last year unveiled its digital textbook service, has introduced its Kno for Facebook app just in time for the new school year.

Kno for Facebook provides users with access to upwards of 100,000 textbooks at roughly 30 to 50 percent off their original list price. "With this new option students can study alone or with their Facebook friends and can even post questions from their textbook to their news feed," the company said in a press release. Users can peruse the free to join app for a variety of titles by either author, materials, or course. A course manager also lets you arrange your books by their corresponding class, so you can view them all in one spot.

Kno for Facebook joins the company's other stable of products including Kno for Desktop and the Know iPad app, which has also been upgraded just ahead of the new school year. Kno for iPad's new Journal feature helps users automatically transfer images, highlights, stickies, text, and media from their digital textbook into a single digital notebook for quick review. The app's new QuizMe feature helps improve students' studying habits by turning any diagram in their textbook into a multiple-choice quiz with a built-in self-assessment tool, real-time feedback and grading. You can check out each of Kno's apps here.