Jelly Bean Update Confirmed for HTC One X, One XL and One S

It's confirmed: most of HTC's impressive One series phones are only going to get better. The various HTC One phones already ship with Android 4.0 ICS, but after rumors about a possible Jelly Bean upgrade hit the web yesterday, HTC sent a note out to several media outlets confirming that yes, Android 4.1 is indeed coming to the One series smartphone lineup.

Here's what HTC had to say:

We know HTC fans are excited to get their hands on Google’s latest version of Android. At this point in time, we can confirm that we have plans to upgrade our HTC One X, HTC One XL and HTC One S to Jelly Bean. Please stay tuned for more updates regarding device upgrades, timing and other details about HTC and Jelly Bean.

The jump to Jelly Bean isn't a shocker, seeing as how the HTC One, One XL and One S were all released just a little while ago and are HTC's current flagship phones. Firm update details weren't included in the statement and will likely depend on the certification schedules of individual carriers. SlashGear reports that the update will be for all versions of the phones across the globe, including the various carrier-specific models.

Sharp-eyed readers will note that Virgin Mobile's HTC One V 4G isn't included in the Jelly Bean update talk. HTC has also stayed quiet on possible updates to other recently released handsets, such as the EVO 4G LTE and the Droid Incredible 4G LTE.