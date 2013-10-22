iWork for iCloud Updated with Improved Apps, Real-Time Collaboration

Apple had plenty of new hardware to show off at today's press event, but software didn't exactly take a backseat either. The manufacturer unveiled its upgraded iWork for iCloud suite, which is available to download today free of charge.

Apple's cloud-based document software has been completely re-written for Mac, and will be fully compatible across iOS, Mac, and web browsers. iWork has received some cosmetic updates, including a context-sensitive control panel on the right hand side designed to eliminate unnecessary clutter.

The iCloud Numbers app has been redone, featuring charts that can be updated live. The Keynote application has received new animations and effects, allowing users to create more dynamic presentations. Pages has also been refreshed with better image handling.

If you need to collaborate on a document, the new iWork allows users to share a link via iCloud, which will automatically take the recipient to the web-based version of the software

Speaking of collaboration, users can now team up on a document in real time, Google Docs-style. Apple's Eddy Cue demonstrated the feature on stage, noting that you can "create a document on an iPad, edit it on a Mac, and even share it with a friend who's stuck on a PC."