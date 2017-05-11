iTunes Coming to the Windows Store

SEATTLE -- In a surprise announcement at its Build developer conference, Microsoft announced that Apple's iTunes app will be coming to the Windows Store.
This is particularly important, as Microsoft has just announced Windows 10 S, which only runs apps from the Windows Store. It's one of the most notable apps that was previously missing. Autodesk and SAP Boardroom will also join the store.
The addition adds serious credit to Windows Store apps, which Microsoft has struggled to get off of the ground. One app won't do it all, but with Apple on board, many developers may finally jump on the UWP platform.
Microsoft's Terry Myerson didn't announce a specific release date, but it will certainly make life easier for iOS users on Windows 10.
Image: Apple
Mac to PC Guide: How to Make the Switch
- Create a Microsoft Account
- Set Up and Use iCloud on Windows
- Format a Hard Drive For Both Windows and Mac
- Move Your Mac files to a Windows PC
- Convert Mac-Specific Files To Work on Windows 10
- Authorize Your New PC with Your iTunes Account
- How to Import iPhone Photos to Windows 10
- A Guide to Windows 10 Touchpad Gestures for Mac Users
- A Mac User’s Guide to Windows 10 Keyboard Shortcuts
- Sign Into Facebook and Twitter in Windows 10
- Set Up iCloud Email and Calendars on Windows 10
- How to Force Quit in Windows 10
- How to Install Apps in Windows 10
- Make Desktop Shortcuts in Windows 10
- Snap 4 Windows at Once in Windows 10
- How to Use Cortana in Windows 10: Tips and How-Tos
- Install QuickTime on Windows 10