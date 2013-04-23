iTalk's iPod Touch Sleeve Converts Your iPod Into a Smartphone

For those who don't want to invest all of their cash in a new smartphone, there's now a loophole. That is, as long as your own an iPod Touch. iTalk's iPod Touch Sleeve essentially turns your iPod Touch into a smartphone, albeit a much less expensive smartphone.

The iPod Touch Sleeve snaps onto your iPod Touch, then after the iTalk app is downloaded users can make and receive calls, search the Web and use any Apple app they desire, just like they would on their smartphone. To get the Sleeve working, users must pay $19.90 per month for an Unlimited Nationwide Talk plan and data, plus $29.99 for the Sleeve itself. However, there's no contract needed, like there would be with a Big Four carrier.

iTalk's network is able to offer nationwide voice and data coverage to 280 million people in more than 12,900 cities, and according to iTalk's site, an Android edition is coming soon.