ISIS Mobile Payment Trials Slated for October 22 Kick-Off

After a handful of delays and aborted starts, Isis is finally ready to enter the battle for your digital dollars. The mobile payment company plans to kick off its long-awaited live trial in Salt Lake City and Austin next week, on Monday the 22nd.

The fine details are still murky, but CNET reports that Isis expects its NFC-enabled mobile payment technology to be on up to 20 different smartphones by the end of the year. Why would Isis get off to such a rip-roaring start when Google Wallet can still only be found on six devices, all of which -- Galaxy Nexus excluded -- can pretty much only be found at Sprint? The answer's simple: Isis is a joint venture between AT&T, Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile, which will no doubt help to increase its technological adoption speed.

One potential stumbling block for Isis, credit card support, slowed down Google Wallet's start as well. Google's service only added full support for Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover this past August. The Isis website says its mobile payment technology only works with American Express, Capital One and Chase Freedom cards at the moment.

Trials are made to work out kinks like that, however, and if the upcoming tests pan out and catch consumer interests, expect the credit card companies to line up to support Isis. A previous T-Mobile leak claims that the Isis app will appear in the Google Play Store on October 22nd but won't work with rooted devices, presumably over security concerns.