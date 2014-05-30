The Most Handy iPhone Trick You're Not Using

One of the best additions to the iPhone's software has been Control Center, which allows you to quickly activate airplane mode, toggle Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, change the screen brightness and activate a number of shortcuts and apps with a tap. These includes the flashlight (LED flash), Timer, Calculator and Camera. You can also control music playback.

To launch Control Center in iOS 7, you just swipe up from the bottom of the display. But sometimes it's not easy to accomplish this simple task, depending on what else you're doing with your phone.

Let me give you two examples. If you're in the middle of typing a message and want to activate Control Center, you'll probably wind up accidentally typing a bunch of characters you'll have to delete. And while you can launch Control Center from within a game, you have to first drag up from the bottom of the screen, then drag the little slider that appears upwards. Here's how to activate Control Center easily from anywhere on your iPhone.

Activate Control Center From Anywhere

Let's say you're in the middle of a game of "Threes" or typing a message. Don't bother swiping up from the bottom of the display. Instead, do this.

1. Double Tap the Home button on your iPhone. This is the same action you typically take to switch between open apps or close them.

2. Swipe up from the bottom of the display as you normally would. You should seamlessly activate Control Center without anything else getting in your way.

And that's it. To us, this is easier than exiting an app to the home screen and then turning on Control Center, because you can get right back to what you're doing when you're done. Now you'll be able to get to this feature and others without having to go back to the home screen--or swipe multiple times.