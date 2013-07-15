Report: iPhone 5 Electrocutes Chinese Woman, Apple to Investigate

In the latest of what appears to be a string of gadget-related injuries and deaths, a 23-year-old Chinese woman, Ma Ailun, has been electrocuted to death by an iPhone 5, Chinese news site Sina Tech reports. The young woman was, as her family members claim, using the device while it was charging when the electric shock occurred. The woman's older sister took to Sina Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, to demand an explanation from Apple and warn others not to use their phones while charging.

According to China Daily, local police have confirmed electrocution as the cause of Ma's death, but have not been able to point to whether her smartphone played a role. This is just the latest in a series of alleged phone-related injuries. Just last week, an 18-year-old Swiss woman reportedly suffered second and third-degree burns when her Samsung Galaxy SIII exploded in her pocket.

According to the South China Morning Post, Chinese experts have warned about the supposed risks of using any kind of electrical device while charging. Also, it's important to note that China is known for selling Apple products on the gray market, and counterfeit iPhone 5 models are in circulation in the country. Ma's sister shared on Chinese social network Weibo that her family has turned the phone over to the authorities and that it had still been under warranty.

Ma, a flight attendant at China Southern Airlines, was to get married on August 18. Apple issued the following, roughly translated statement to Sina Tech:

"We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident, my deepest condolences to the bereaved families, we conduct a thorough investigation on the matter, and to fully cooperate with the relevant institutions."

via TheNextWeb