iPhone 4S Battery Cases: 5 Ways to Get More Juice

"Batterygate," as it has been dubbed by some, is sweeping through the headlines as iPhone 4S owners report quick battery consumption and lower-than-expected phone lifetimes. Users are reporting up to 15 percent of their battery draining even when the device isn't being used. That's a pretty serious problem for heavy sleepers counting on Apple for a morning wake-up, or travelers in a charging-unfriendly environment.

Fortunately, you don't need to wait for Apple to address the problem. Here are seven products that will help you get some extra juice on your iPhone 4S, whether it's in standby mode or running a processor-intensive app.

Mophie ($99)

Mophie is no stranger to giving iPhones an extra boost. Long before the 4S, the accessory maker had given life to chatter-boxes with its Juice Pack cases, most recently with the Juice Pack Plus. The Plus is hard-shell case with a soft rubber lining to absorb shock. An LED indicator will let you know when the juice is low, and it's available in an assortment of vibrant colors.

5.10 in x 2.57 in x 0.71 in; 2.5 oz

2000 mAh

Up to 8 add'l hours talk time on 3G; 16 hours 2G

Up to 7 add'l hours internet on 3G; 11 hours WiFi

Up to 44 add'l hrs audio playback

Up to 11 add'l hrs video playback

Third Rail ($89.99)

Third Rail's slim case has a detachable battery so you can choose when you really need it. And if you're on a serious adventure, grab an additional battery for a mid-trip swap and you'll be cruising for even more hours. This case is also super thin and pretty light, at just 2.3 ounces.

4.96 in x 2.43 in x 0.46 in; 0.85 oz 1.40 oz (case and battery)

1250 mAh battery

Sol ($89.95)

With Sol's Hybrid Power Pack, your iPhone will get some extra life with just a little outdoor exposure. Well, actually, indoor as well, because the integrated solar panel on the back of this case will enable charging in indoor lighting. The case also features a bright LED flashlight, and ships with three protective screens.

4.44 in x 2.60 in x 0.83 in; 2.35 oz

2400 mAh battery

Up to 15.9 add'l hours talk time

Up to 15.9 add'l hours internet time

Up to 18 add'l hours continuous use

Up to 945 hours standby time

Case-Mate ($99.99)

One of the most well-known names in carrying cases and device covers, Case-Mate also has its hand in the battery pack cookie jar. Their sleek, futuristic-looking slate black cover is simple and sturdy, and indicates your remaining lifetime with four blue led lights on the front.

2000 mAh battery

Up to 9 add'l hours talk time

Up to 7 add'l hours Internet time

Up to 10 add'l hours video playback time

Up to 30 add'l hours audio playback time

Up to 300 add'l hours standby time

Exogear ($79.95)

As if the cool name weren't enough, Exogear's Exolife chargeable case is the lightest in town. At just 2.1 ounces, this skin is quite the lightweight. You can also get in black or white to make sure your fashion statement doesn't go unnoticed.