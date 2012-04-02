iPad Users Weigh In on the New Tablet

Now that Apple's new iPad has been on the market for a few weeks, ChangeWave Research has conducted a survey to get the scoop on the good, the bad and the ugly from owners of the device.

Taking into account the opinions of 200 new iPad owners, the research service weighed overall satisfaction, key likes and dislikes and how they felt about the tablet's much talked-about heat issue. The findings? Users are more satisfied overall with their new iPad than iPad 2 users were as of February.

With more than 4 out of 5 users stating they're 'very satisfied' with their new iPad, another 16% said they're 'somewhat satisfied.' No users reported that they were 'very unsatisfied.' Out of the iPad 2 users surveyed this February, 74% were 'very satisfied,' while 23% were 'somewhat satisfied.'

The high-resolution Retina display was clearly the biggest draw of the new iPad, with 75% of owners reporting that was their favorite feature, followed by 22% citing the long battery life and 21% citing the device's 4G LTE capability.

While users didn't have many bones to pick with the new iPad, their biggest complaints were the high cost (26% of users) and the cost of the wireless data plan (23% of users).

And although the new iPad's been berated for its tendency to run warm (up to 116 degrees Fahrenheit when plugged in and running a game), that doesn't seem to bother most users. None of the owners surveyed said the heat was a very big problem, and only 4% said it was somewhat of a problem. The overwhelming majority of users (89%) said it wasn't a problem or they haven't experienced any problem with the heat.