iPad Mini with Retina Display: $399 in November

The new iPad mini with Retina display answers the biggest criticism users had about the earlier mini by bumping up the resolution to 2048 x 1536 pixels, the same resolution as the iPad Air's screen. That means that the tablet's pixel density sits at an impressive 326 pixels per inch. This blows away any 7-inch or 8-inch Android tablet. However, the iPad Mini with Retina Display's $399 price is also much higher than Android competitors, such as the $229 Google Nexus 7 and Kindle Fire HDX.

In addition to its improved display, the new iPad Mini features a blazing fast 64-bit A7 processor, with 4X the CPU performance and 8X the graphics muscle. There's also a 2x faster Wi-Fi chip with a new MIMO antenna and expanded LTE connectivity. Apple says its latest Mini also sports an improved Facetime HD front camera for video calls. Despite its sharper display and faster processor, Apple says the new iPad mini offers 10 hours of battery life.

Cupertino is also rolling out new Smart Covers in blue, green, pink, yellow, black and (RED) for $39. Smart cases for the Mini with Retina Display will also be available in six colors including beige, black, blue, brown, yellow and (RED) for $69.

True to form, Apple is also keeping the original iPad Mini around, but will be lowering the price from $329 to $299.

Apple hasn't announced a firm release date for the Mini with Retina Display except to say that it will be available some time in November. in both silver or space grey.