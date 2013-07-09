Android Market Share Barely Budges as iPhone Sales Grow

Android is still the reigning king of the U.S. smartphone market, but iOS is slowly and steadily encroaching on that title. While Android adoption has barely budged within the past year, iOS usage increased by 3.5 percent, according to a new study from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.

The research, which covers U.S. smartphone sales between March and May of 2013, shows that Google’s mobile OS accounted for 52 percent of North American smartphone sales, while iOS managed to grab 41 percent.

Although Google still has Apple beat by a comfortable 11 percent, Apple’s mobile OS is on the move. The report went on to state that Android has grown by a barely noticeable 0.1 percent.

“The highly anticipated release of the iPhone on T-Mobile has benefited iOS in the latest 3 month period, though it has not yet impacted T-Mobile’s share in the market,” Dominic Sunnebo, global consumer insight director for Kantar Worldpanel ComTech said.

The iPhone just launched on T-Mobile’s platform this spring, but it quickly became the carrier’s top selling smartphone in the period between March and May. Apple is expected to announce its next addition to the iPhone family within the next couple of months alongside the launch of its next mobile OS, iOS 7.

While iPhone sales have shown growth over the three month period just before iOS 7’s unveiling, Google has yet to announce any major improvements to its mobile platform beyond Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean. Android updates were noticeably absent from this year’s Google I/O conference, as the search engine giant instead focused on Google+ enhancements.

Additionally, industry watchers have recently blamed one of today’s flagship Android devices, the Samsung Galaxy S4, for not living up to the company’s massive marketing hype. Last week Samsung fell short of its quarterly profit targets despite selling 20 million units of its Galaxy S4 during the first two months of availability.

Bringing up the rear in U.S. market share is Windows Phone, placing in third with a mere 4.6 percent of handset sales. That next Nokia Lumia 1020 with a 41-MP camera had better be special.