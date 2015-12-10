Upgrade to iOS 9.2 to Fix the iPad Pro's Locking Problem

Following the release of the iPad Pro, some users noticed that Apple's 12.9-inch tablet would lock up and become unresponsive when connected to a charger. A new entry on Apple's support page claims that by updating your iPad Pro to iOS 9.2, may solve the problem.

Specifically, the page mentions that the update "might prevent" the freezing and unresponsiveness, suggesting that the fix may not work for everyone.

Previously, Apple suggested that force restarting an iPad Pro by holding the sleep/wake and home buttons was the best way to remedy the situation. It is still listed as a possible fix on Apple's support page.

iOS 9.2 is stacked with a number of new features and fixes, including changes to Apple Music, News, Safari and Podcasts, as well as a number of updates to accessibility options. It is available on the iPhone (4s and up), every iPad (except for the original) and the fifth- and sixth-generation iPod touch.

We previously experienced the locking issue firsthand and were forced to hard reset. Apple sent us a second review unit that did not have this issue.

Did iOS 9.2 fix this issue for you? Let us know in the comments below.