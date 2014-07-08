Apple iOS 8 Health Tracks Caffeine and Sleep

Coffee addicts, listen up. A new feature in Apple's iOS 8 Health app will let you monitor your caffeine intake alongside your sleep patterns to find out how your daily cup o' Joe is affecting you.

Health aggregates your biological data and nutritional information into one platform so you can see all of it at a glance. With the latest iOS 8 beta release, Apple's added caffeine into the list of categories Health tracks. To do this, you'll have to install an app that monitors your caffeine intake, such as fitness equipment maker Jawbone's Up Coffee.

Jawbone's app also studies your sleep behavior via its tracker. Developers will have to integrate their apps with the iOS 8 Health database for a more seamless user experience. It is widely rumored that the Health app will be a key component to a possible fitness tracker to be introduced by Apple later this year.

Caffeine tracking is just one of several improvements to the Health app released in the latest beta version of the upcoming system, including steps tracking via the iPhone's M7 motion processor. According to 9to5Mac, iOS owners will no longer have to depend on a third-party device, such as fitness trackers made by Fitbit or Jawbone, to monitor their steps taken. The latest iPhone operating system is set for a public release this fall.

via 9to5Mac