Intel Focusing Efforts On Ultra-Mobile Computing Amid Falling PC Sales

Intel appears ready to take the mobile chip wars to the competition. The company, which is primarily known for its consumer PC and business processors is getting ready to make a major push into ultra-mobile computing, i.e. smartphones, tablets and convertibles. During an investor call to discuss its second-quarter financial results, Intel's CEO Brian Krzanich explained that, while the company will continue to produce its current crop of PC chips, he also understands that consumer's demand for such devices is on the down swing.

Demand for ultra-mobile processors, meanwhile, is on the rise. Naturally, Krzanich, explained, Intel will move its ultra-portable Atom processor toward the top of its product portfolio. "I've made it Intel's highest priority to create the best products for the fast growing ultra-mobile market segment," he said.

Intel's move isn't exactly an example of the company being able to read the tea leaves. PC sales have been on the decline for quite some time, while smartphone and tablet sales have continues to increase exponentially. In April, the PC market saw its single largest decline in history, dropping 14 percent. And in July, the industry saw its record fifth quarter of sales decreases.

In truth, Krzanich's plan appears to be the only way Intel can hold on to its position as a major player in the mobile industry. If successful, it could once again rule the processor roost. But if its plans are unsuccessful, the company may find itself in a whole it can't escape from.