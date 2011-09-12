Intel Always Reachable Wi-Fi Wakes Your Sleeping Notebook to Warn You of Disaster

There's a tornado sweeping into town, but your notebook sits asleep on your desk with its screen off and motherboard in a low-power statement. You don't have a smartphone or other connected device. How will you get an online alert before disaster strikes? If you're using "Always Reachable," a new experimental technology from Intel, your computer will wake up just in time to warn you.

Today at the Intel Developers Forum Day Zero press event, Intel's Sameh Gobriel showed how a notebook with an Always Reachable Wi-Fi chip could go into a very deep S3 sleep where all the lights and screen turn off, but the system maintains its network connection. With the users' prior permission, a government alert system can then wake the machine and display an alert over the Internet.

Users will also be able to remotely wake their own systems to grab files or other data from them. Gobriel showed how an HP Slate could remotely wake a Dell notebook using the Always Reachable technology.

Intel has not disclosed its future plans for Always Reachable technology. It could end up in a future Intel wireless chipset or be a footnote in the annals of Wi-Fi history. However, we can imagine a number of additional commercial uses for Always Reachable as users might want to be alerted when a new movie becomes available or those Lady Gaga tickets finally go on sale. Of course, those users would have to put their notebooks to sleep, rather than just shutting them down to receive the signal.

Get a closer look at Intel's Always Reachable Wi-Fi technology in the video below.