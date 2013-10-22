Instagram Finally Coming to Windows Phone

Nokia has reached a critical milestone in trying to close the app gap between Windows Phone and Android and iOS. During its Nokia World event, the company announced that Instagram and Vine will be among several apps to land on its Windows Phone 8 devices in the near future, including the new Lumia 1520 phablet.

Nokia didn’t specify a time frame, but simply said that Instagram would arrive on the platform within the “coming weeks.”

“Our ultimate goal is to bring Instagram to everyone who wants to use it,” Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram said in a statement.

Other apps that will be available for Windows Phone soon include Vine, WhatsApp, Flipboard, Papyrus and InNote. Dreamworks’ Dragon Adventure game will be heading to the Windows RT-based Lumia 2520 slate as well.

At the same time, Nokia unveiled some new first-party apps that will focus on enhancing capturing and sharing images. The new Nokia Storyteller, Nokia Video Director and Nokia Beamer apps will integrate with its HERE Maps platform to enable easier image sharing, the company said in a statement.

The Finnish smartphone maker is touting these media-centric apps as complements to its new 6-inch Lumia 1520-- the first phablet to join Nokia’s lineup of Windows Phone 8 devices. Not only is this the largest Windows Phone 8 handset yet, but it’s also the first to sport a 1080p display and run a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor.

Combine that with the 1520's 20-megapixel Carl Zeiss camera and a better app selection, and Windows Phone may stand a fighting chance against its iOS and Android competition this holiday season. Google and Apple’s mobile operating system currently dominate the U.S. smartphone market, but Microsoft appears to be making progress, recently seizing nearly 10 percent share in Europe.