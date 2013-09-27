Growing Hair With Science: iGrow Uses Lasers to Restore Your Locks

The prospect of going bald is so frightening for many people that they are willing to spend untold sums on creams and sprays that promise to regrow hair. But this is the 21st century. Isn't there a more high-tech way to treat baldness, like say, lasers? As it turns out, that's exactly what Apira Science's iGrow helmet uses. Packed with a series of low-level lasers, the $695 iGrow helmet fires beams of light at your scalp that the company says help stimulate hair follicle growth.

We tried on the helmet for a few minutes and didn't feel anything from its lasers, though it wasn't exactly comfortable to wear. Apira Science added a pair of headphones to the sides of the helmet to help keep it on your head, as well as give you the option to listen to music via a 3.5mm headphone jack.

According to Apira Science, with regular use -- roughly 20 minutes at a time, three to four times a week, for up to 6 months -- the iGrow's low-level 566 nanometer lasers can bring back hair, covering your bald spot. Unfortunately, Apira Science says the gadget won't work on people who are "shiny" bald, as their hair follicles are already dead.

So how exactly can lasers regrow hair? There are, however, hypotheses that indicate the lasers, through a process called low-level laser therapy photobiomodulation, initiate a chemical reaction in your scalp's cells that reverse follicular apoptosis or programmed cell growth. The company also claims that the iGrow's lasers can make your hair look "healthier, fuller and more vibrant." We're not sure how well the iGrow works, but the company says its device has been cleared by the FDA for sale, so at the very least, you know if won't do any damage to your head.