iCloud and Dropbox Dominate U.S. Cloud Storage Market

According to a survey conducted by Strategy Analytics, the combination of iCloud and iTunes top the list of cloud storage services used by Americans. The two accounted for a total of 27 percent of the market during the third quarter of 2012. Dropbox came in second, taking home 17 percent of the overall domestic cloud usage pie.

iCloud and iTunes come preloaded on new iPhones and iPads. Since Apple sold 65.7 million iPads, and because one out of five smartphones sold are iPhones, it's perhaps not shocking that Apple's service dominates the industry. But by commanding that much of the market it's tough to see what space is left over for new comers such as Mega.

Amazon Cloud Player weighed in with 15 percent of total U.S. cloud usage, while Google Drive represented 10 percent of use. Though iCloud currently holds this crown, it's worth noting that Dropbox, its closest competitor, doesn't have its own entertainment delivery service such as iTunes to pair with it. While Amazon does provide content including videos, music, and e-books, the Kindle Fire doesn't dominate the tablet market.

It's also worth noting that 55 percent of those who were surveyed indicated that they don't use a cloud service at all. Do you back up your data? If so, what do you use? Let us know in the comments below.

