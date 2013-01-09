Hyper CameraMator for DSLRs Wirelessly Sends Photos to Your Phone/Tablet

Transferring photos from your DSLR camera to your mobile devices can be a pain, and your camera's screen doesn't always give you the best idea of how your work turned out. Hyper came up with an alternative approach for both of these issues, and we got a demo of its new CameraMator accessory for DSLRs, which the company announced here at CES 2013.

The CameraMator attaches to your DSLR's hotshoe or your tripod and plugs into your camera via USB. It then establishes its own Wi-Fi connection between itself and your iPad/iPhone/Android device. When you snap a photo, the CameraMator instantly sends the photo you just took to your device, allowing you to review your shots on a much bigger and better screen.

You can also control your DSLR from your device with the CameraMator set up, allowing you to place your camera in awkward positions and snap photos from the CameraMator app. The CameraMator is compatible with many Canon and Nikon DSLRs. The full compatibility list is here.

The CameraMator features a 3,300mAh battery, is 3.3 x 2.8 x 1.5 inches/3.1 ounces and retails for $299 via Hyper's site. It's pricey, but if your equipment budget is sizable then the CameraMator may make sense for you. Stay tuned for continuing coverage of Hyper announcements, as well as all things CES 2013.