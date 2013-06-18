HTC Unveils Low-End Desire 200 With 3.5 Inch Display, 5-MP Camera

We’ve seen numerous leaks hinting at a low-end HTC device, and now the HTC Desire 200 has gone official. There’s no word on pricing or availability just yet, but the handset will come with a 3.5-inch HVGA display and will run on Qualcomm’s 1-GHz Snapdragon S1 processor.

As far as storage goes, users can expect 4GB of space, although HTC says that available capacity varies. Storage space is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card, and the device will come with 512MB of DDR1 RAM.

There’s no LTE support, but rather 3G and 3.5G connectivity based on UMTS and HSDPA networks. You’ll also get a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 1,230mAh battery. Although HTC has not specified which version of Android the device will run on, it will come with HTC’s custom Sense skin just like its other handsets.

Like most of its devices, the HTC Desire 200 will come with Beats Audio built in as well. Weighing just 3.2 ounces and measuring 4.2 x 2.3 x 0.4 inches, this low-end handset is lighter than the 4.3-ounce HTC First and 4.5-ounce HTC One SV.

The news doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, however, considering the Desire 200’s name and specifications leaked almost a month ago via a Taiwanese certification page. This also marks the second addition to the Desire line HTC has revealed in the past several weeks. Near the end of May, the company unveiled its mid-range HTC Desire 600, which comes with more budget-friendly specs than HTC’s flagship handsets but with the same BlinkFeed and BoomSound features.

There’s no telling how much the Desire 200 will cost, but we’re hoping to see a sub-$100 price tag, considering it’s lower-speced than the $99 HTC First. The Facebook Home-equipped phone boasts more memory, a larger 4.3-inch touch screen, LTE connectivity, and a speedier 1.4-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor.