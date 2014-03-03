HTC One 2014 Edition Leaks: 5 New Features to Expect

HTC isn't expected to launch its next flagship smartphone until the end of March, but a newly leaked video claims to show the new handset alongside its current-gen One. The footage, which has since been taken down by its original source, provides a 12-minute glimpse at the new HTC One's software and design. The gadget shown in the video is said to be a developer version of the 2014 HTC One, and here's a look at some of the key differences between both models as outlined in the video.

Slimmer Design, New Color

HTC isn't changing the design language of its next flagship, but does plan to introduce some slight improvements. Judging by the video, the 2014 variant will sport a much thinner frame and will come in a darker grey than its predecessor. The device also appears to sport a brushed aluminum finish rather than the HTC One's light matte grey design. The phone shown in the video looks similar to allegedly leaked renderings posted by Twitter account @evleaks, which has a reputable track record.

New Button Arrangement and Ports

The purported developer version of the 2014 One swaps out the current device's capacitive touch buttons for on-screen controls. An SD card slot is also visible along the side of this newer model, and the headphone jack has moved to the bottom of the handset.

Dual Lens Camera

Consistent with previous leaks, the phone depicted in the video comes equipped with two lenses on its rear. The flash sensor also seems a bit larger, although it's difficult to tell. The video's narrator doesn't mention a specific megapixel count for the main camera, although rumors suggest it will feature the same "Ultrapixel" 4-megapixel camera as the current One. The front-facing camera is expected to pack 2.1 megapixels.

Six Shooting Modes

HTC may have more than new hardware in store for its updated camera. The 2014 flagship could come with six shooting modes, including a new Selfie mode and Dual Capture. This Dual Capture mode is similar to the Dual Camera mode available on Samsung's Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S5.

The Dual Capture functionality allows you to snap photos with both the front and rear cameras at the same time. A window will appear on your screen to show what the front camera is capturing, while the rest of your screen acts as a viewfinder for the main camera.

New HTC Sense Software

The unit shown in the video claims to be running Sense 6.6 as opposed to the current generation Sense 5.5. The general UI appears to be nearly identical to Sense 5.5, although BlinkFeed tiles look a bit larger.

The narrator doesn't mention any specific hardware improvements, such as the handset's processor, display size and resolution, or megapixel count for the camera, but we're expecting the new One to come equipped with some noteworthy improvements. We wouldn't be surprised to see a thinner design, slightly larger screen and updated Sense interface when the phone makes its debut on March 25. However, it's possible that the 2014 HTC One will run on the same Snapdragon 800 chip or a newer 801 processor since Qualcomm's Snapdragon 805 won't launch until mid-2014.