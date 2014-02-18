HTC Likely to Debut Next Flagship Smartphone March 25th

HTC will likely launch the successor to its One smartphone, codenamed the M8, during an event scheduled for March 25. According to an invitation to the press conference, the event will take place simultaneously in London and New York. Though the device isn't mentioned by name in the invite, the event is taking place around the same time HTC launched the original One last year.

According to rumors, the M8 is expected to sport a 5 to 5.2-inch 1080p display, though it could feature a much higher resolution 2K screen. Inside, the handset is expected to include a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and between 2 and 3GB of RAM.

Unlike the One, which featured physical buttons, the M8 should sport on-screen buttons. The M8 will also likely include HTC's excellent front-mounted BoomSound speakers. Previously leaked images of the M8's rear panel show a smartphone that offers a similar industrial design as the current One, though with a darker paint job. That wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing, as we were huge fans of the first One's beautiful all-aluminum chassis.

The M8 might not be the only device that makes its debut at the March 25 event. HTC could also debut a prototype of the smartwatch it has been working on. Chairwoman Cher Wang previously mentioned that the company was working on a wearable device, saying that it would likely be available by the fourth quarter of 2014. That said, there's nothing stopping the tech giant from showing off an early version of the device.