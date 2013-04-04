HTC First with Facebook Home Hits AT&T April 12 for $99

After months of speculation, the Facebook phone is finally here in the guise of the HTC First. The first handset to come pre-loaded with the social networking giant's newly announced Facebook Home overlay for Android, the First will be available on AT&T's 4G LTE network on April 12 for $99.99 with a two-year contract.

Not many specs have been released regarding the First, but AT&T says it will feature a 4.3-inch glass display and pack a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor that will run Android Jelly Bean 4.1. The First is expected to be available in four colors including black, white, red and blue. AT&T says the phone will offer a thin and seamless modern design that is intended to draw your attention to your on-screen updates.

“The HTC First will offer the best Facebook Home experience on mobile, right out of the box. That’s why we’re committed to this phone and making it exclusive in our stores,” said president and CEO of AT&T Mobility, Ralph de la Vega.

If you want to make sure you're the first of your friends to get the First, you can pre-order the handset today for $99.99 with a two-year contract through AT&T.