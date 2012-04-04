HTC Evo 4G LTE's HD Voice Calling Ears-on

Maybe the reason so many of us prefer to texting to talking on our cell phones is because we're sick of dropped calls, fuzzy audio and moving from spot to spot trying to find a clear connection. Sprint claims to have solved the problem with the HD Voice calling feature built into the HTC Evo 4G LTE.

Thanks to a combination of dual microphones, encoders, decoders and some tweaks to Sprint's network, HD Voice delivers rich, warm audio in just about any setting. In addition to boosting the audio, the technology also blocks out background noise such as a noisy party or a windy corridor.

During our hands-on time, we entered a soundproof booth and had a phone conversation with a Sprint representative on both a HTC Evo 4G LTE and the original HTC EVO 4G. There was an immediate difference between the two phones. The Evo 4G sounded like we were talking on a cell phone with noticeable pops and hisses while the Evo 4G LTE was clear with rich sound. The rep upped the ante, blasting music in his soundproof booth. While we heard some slight noise, it was negligible.

It should be noted that HD Voice only works when you're connecting to another HD Voice-capable phone, which is a clear signal that the Evo 4G LTE will be the first of many handsets to feature the technology.

Check out our hands-on video with HD Voice below.