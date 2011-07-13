HP TouchPad Wi-Fi Only Models Get Price Cut

HP's WebOS 3.0 equipped TouchPad tablet has been on the market for less than a month and it has already had its price cut at two major retailers. TechCrunch is reporting that Best Buy and Amazon are each offering discounted prices for the 16 GB and 32 GB Wi-Fi only versions of the tablet.

Both retailers have reduced the price of the 16 GB version by $10, bringing the cost of the tablet down to $489 from its original $499. Best Buy, meanwhile, has cut the cost of the 32 GB version of the TouchPad by $20 to $579. Amazon went even further with their price drop, lopping nearly $30 of off the price of 32 GB version, bringing the cost down to $571. The change in pricing for the tablets means they now undercut the 16 GB and 32 GB versions of Apple's iPad 2 by $10 and $30, respectively. In our review of the TouchPad we noted that the unit felt heavy and, despite its dual core 1.2-GHz Snapdragon processor, suffered from sluggish performance.

The price cuts come hot on the heels of HP's announcement that it would be releasing a slightly faster version of its TouchPad on AT&T's 4G HSPA+ network. The new TouchPad will feature a 1.5-GHz dual core Snapdragon processor, an improvement over the original's 1.2-GHz dual core unit. During our hands-on with the new TouchPad, we noted that the upgraded processor seemed to make the unit a bit snappier. Neither pricing nor an exact launch date have been announced for the new unit. However, AT&T said it will be available just in time for back-to-school shopping.

