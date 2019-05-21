Killer Deal: HP Spectre x360 Now $200 Off

Memorial Day is just a few days away, which means we're right around the corner from some of the best laptop deals of the year. Kicking things off with a bang, HP already has mouthwatering savings on some of our favorite laptops.

Highlighting the sale is an excellent deal on the new 13-inch Spectre x360, a premium convertible that skyrocketed to the top of our best 2-in-1 laptops page after receiving a 4.5-star review and Editor's Choice Award. One of the best all-around laptops on the market, the Spectre x360 has a luxurious chassis, a class-leading keyboard and outrageously good battery life.

For a limited time, HP is selling the Spectre x360 for $200 off, which brings the starting price below $1,000. That base model comes with a 13-inch, 1080p display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The $200 discount is offered on all 13-inch Spectre x360 models, so you can upgrade the laptop's components and still enjoy the savings.

If you want more screen real estate, the 15-inch version of the Spectre x360 is also on sale. The larger model offers a lot of the same things we love about its smaller sibling --- a stunning design, a comfortable keyboard and long battery life --- but comes with more powerful components.

Lastly, HP is discounting the Spectre Folio, a bold 2-in-1 with a genuine leather design. Along with the unique materials, this Editor's Choice-awarded laptop has an innovative folding mechanism and long battery life.

These deals are part of HP's Memorial Day sale, so we expect them to be around for only another week, so you might need to act fast.