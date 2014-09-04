HP Refreshes 11- and 14-inch Chromebooks, Starts at $280

In another sign that Chromebooks are here to stay, HP updated its two models, the Chromebook 11 and Chromebook 14 with new designs, processors and features including a touchscreen. Starting at $280 for the 11-inch model and $300 for the 14-inch version, both Chromebooks will be available in October.

For its 11-inch model, HP abandoned the all-white glossy Chromebook design from last year in favor of something that fits more neatly into the rest of its notebook lineup. HP also probably wants to distance itself from a notebook that was pulled from Best Buy's shelves due to an overheating charger.

Now, consumers will be able to get the 11-inch Chromebook in turquoise, black, or white. HP also ditched the underperforming Samsung Exynos processor for an Intel Celeron GPU, but now the notebook is slightly thicker--0.8 inches, as opposed to 0.7 from last year--and slightly heavier, at 2.95 pounds, up from 2.2 pounds.

Ports include one USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0 port, HDMI, and an SD card slot. It has an 11.6-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768, and comes with 100GB of Google Drive cloud storage free for two years. HP says the notebook will get up to 9.5 hours of battery life. The starting price will be $280, and will be available on October 5.

HP's 14-inch Chromebook has also undergone a bit of a remodel. Instead of a brightly colored deck and bezel, HP is reserving the color accents for the sides, bottom, and hinge, which still looks fun, but is less in-your-face than before. Color options include silver, orange, turquoise, or green.

For the 14-inch model, HP is switching from an Intel Celeron processor to Nvidia's new Tegra K1 CPU, which was first used in the Acer Chromebook 13. Its 1366 x 768 display will also have a touchscreen, which is an interesting feature, but one that isn't really necessary, considering that the Chrome OS isn't optimized for touch.

At 0.7 inches thick and 3.78 pounds, the new 14-inch Chromebook is thinner and lighter than the current version (At 13.56 x 9.44 x 0.81 inches and 4 pounds). Like last year's 14-inch Chromebook, this year's model also offers free 4G mobile broadband from T-Mobile (up to 250MB), three USB ports, HDMI and a microSD card slot. Consumers will be able to purchase it with either 16 or 32GB of eMMC storage, and 2GB of 4GB of RAM. It will be available starting October 22 for $300.