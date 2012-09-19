Apple’s iOS 6 brings a bit of iCloud to Safari via iCloud tabs. Users can now view tabs they have open on their MacBook at home via their iPad at the office. To view iCloud tabs:
• Sign into iCloud on every Apple device you’d like to share the tabs with.
• To view a Safari tab you left open on your MacBook from your iPad, open Safari on your iPad and tap the iCloud icon to the left of the address bar.
• If you have multiple devices with tabs open, you will be provided with a list of devices and the tabs that are open on them.
• Choose the tab you left open on your MacBook and it will open in Safari.
21 Essential Apple iOS 6 Tips
Maps
- How to Get Turn-by-Turn Directions Using iOS 6's Maps App
- How to Choose Alternate Routes with Maps for iOS 6
- How to Choose Alternate Routes with Maps for iOS 6
- How to use the 3D Flyover View with Maps in iOS 6
- How to Disable Voice Navigation for Maps in iOS 6
Siri
- How to Get Sports Scores Using Siri in iOS 6
- How to Make Restraurant Reservations Using Siri in iOS 6
- How to Get Movie Times and Reviews Using Siri
Facebook and Twitter Integration
- How to Share Links on Facebook and Twitter Using Safari in iOS 6
- How to Post to Facebook and Twitter Using iOS 6
- How to Disable Push Notifications for Facebook and Twitter in iOS 6
Photo Sharing
- How to Share a Photo Stream with the Photos App in iOS 6
- How to Share Photo Streams via the Web Using iOS 6
- How to Add Photos to a Shared Photo Stream in iOS 6
Safari
- How to View Full Screen Web Pages Using Safari in iOS 6
- How to Save Web Pages to Your Reading List in Safari for iOS 6
- How to View Your Safari Tabs Using iCloud in iOS 6
Phone